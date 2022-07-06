Real Madrid star happy to lower salary demands to enable Liverpool move as links to Reds persist – Sport

Marco Asensio is reportedly happy to lower his salary demands to help encourage the possibility of a transfer switch to Liverpool this summer.

This comes courtesy of Sport (via Sport Witness), with the publication asserting that Jurgen Klopp is a firm admirer of the Spanish international and believes the attacker to be a key cog capable of completing his forward line.

The Merseysiders have already replaced Sadio Mane with the Primeira Liga’s top goalscorer last term, Darwin Nunez, and secured the future of talismanic hitman Mo Salah.

READ MORE: Liverpool defender set for summer exit as Portuguese outfit line up loan move – Neil Jones

With us possessing superb cover centrally and on the left-flank, it has to be said that genuine depth on the right-flank is a glaring omission – a gap the winger in question would help fill.

However, at the age of 26, Asensio would represent yet another deviation from our transfer policy of focusing roughly on the age range of 20-24.

Technically close to the peak of his powers, one could fairly argue that the Real Madrid man isn’t the right option to take up the torch once our Egyptian King calls it a day at Anfield and our recruitment team think too far ahead into the future to consider stopgap solutions.

#Ep55 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Farewell Sadio Mane, Mo Salah contract hope… & more!