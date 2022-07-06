Southampton ready £20 mil move for 21-year-old Liverpool defender as his move away from Anfield edges closer – report

Liverpool may be sorted in terms of incoming transfers this summer but there are still a few departures that may occur before the window closes.

It looks like one defender may be closer than anyone else to leaving Anfield, as reported by Football Insider: ‘A Southampton source has told Football Insider they are keen to win the race for the Wales right-back, 21, and a formal offer is being readied.

‘Liverpool are believed to be holding out for a total package of £20million including add-ons for Williams.

‘Forest had agreed personal terms with Williams but Liverpool’s valuation is a major stumbling block to a deal’.

It had seemed like Neco Williams was destined for a move to Fulham, then Nottingham Forest took the ascendancy before Southampton now looking ready for a bid.

Given that his two other options were newly promoted clubs, the Welshman may be keen on a move to the more stable Premier League club that’s managed by Ralph Hasenhuttl.

With 25-year-old Kyle Walker-Peters taking the place as right-back for the Hampshire club though, our No.76 could see himself back on the bench – something which may hinder his World Cup hopes.

