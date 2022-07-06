Two Young Liverpool players on their experience of winning the U19 Euros with England this summer

It was a busy summer for three young Liverpool players, as they were part of an England squad that won the U19 Euros.

Speaking with the club website, two members of the team discussed their enjoyment at being part of the successful tournament.

Luke Chambers said: ‘I think that will always live in my memory. It’s a massive achievement for me and Harvey, and [I’m] just over the moon really. I’m still not over it!

‘When you’re younger that’s what you dream of really. For us to be able to say that we’ve won it is massive; it’s a massive honour’.

Harvey Davies added to this with: ‘It’s such a good experience to be around them all. There’s a lot of lads there that I’ve not played with before, so it was nice to meet them. Going away with England is always a massive honour. I’m really proud to say that we were able to win the Euros.

‘It was such a good feeling. I couldn’t stop smiling for a few hours and I know that us and all the lads, [we] didn’t really take our medals off for a while. Honestly, [it was] a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity [and] to do it so young is even better’.

Jarell Quansah was also part of the team that won the trophy and, having played more minutes than his two Anfield teammates, has been given a little more time before making his return to pre-season training.

For all three though, this should help demonstrate that they are amongst the brightest stars in Europe right now and there’s no reason as to why they can’t kick onto bigger and better things.

It’s a crucial summer ahead for many players but the successful trio could do a lot worse than trying their best to impress Jurgen Klopp at every opportunity in the coming month.

