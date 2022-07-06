(Video) Alisson Becker joins in singing with Internacional supporters as he returns to watch his old team

Alisson Becker has been afforded a longer break than some of his Liverpool teammates due to international matches with Brazil this summer.

Our No.1 hasn’t taken a full break from football though, as he was captured in the crowd of an Internacional game and was very much taking part in the atmosphere.

A video uploaded online showed the Brazilian holding his son, whilst chanting and bouncing along with the rest of the 50,000 strong support base inside the stadium of his old club.

As well as the video, the 29-year-old also uploaded some images from the game to his Instagram account – alongside the caption: ‘What a special night here at Gigante! @scinternacional

‘Very exciting to be able to bring my children to know the club of the heart! ❤️’.

We all know that our players love Liverpool but they all have their own home teams too and it’s clear that being able to take his children to watch a game for the club our stopper used to play for and support, must have been very special.

You can watch the video of Alisson via @NandoJRocha on Twitter:

Os verdadeiros a gente sabe quem são pic.twitter.com/1QEHYDqXp3 — Nando (@NandoJRocha) July 6, 2022

