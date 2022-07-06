(Video) All Liverpool fans get excited as Harvey Elliott shines in pre-season training for the Reds

Harvey Elliott has earmarked this season as a very important one for him and he looks ready to impress.

Liverpool uploaded a clip from training to their social media accounts and there was one man who stood head and shoulders above the rest of the players in the clip.

Constantly looking for the ball, passing, moving and look several yards quicker too – it was easy to see our new No.19 was looking like the best man on the pitch.

It’s only pre-season and so we shouldn’t get too excited yet but if the 19-year-old can keep himself injury free, there’s no reason why he can’t force a place into Jurgen Klopp’s starting line-up.

With the club publicly looking for a centre-midfielder next summer, it’s up to the former Fulham youngster and Curtis Jones to prove that they deserve a place in the squad this campaign.

If this clip is anything to go by, it’s going to be an exciting season ahead.

You can watch the video of Elliott in Liverpool training via @LFC:

