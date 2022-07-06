(Video) ‘Back in action’ – Alisson Becker back on the grass as he starts his pre-season preparations in Brazil

Alisson Becker is amongst the later party to return to Liverpool’s pre-season training, but he has started his own preparations.

In the evening, the Brazilian had been spotted attending a game in the home of his boyhood club and former employers Internacional but he’d had a busy day beforehand.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the 29-year-old was happy to show off his return to the grass – writing ‘Back in action’ alongside some videos of his training that had taken place earlier in the day.

Diving, reactions and all general goalkeeper practice, our No.1 looked very sharp as he began his pre pre-season work and clearly has his sights set on returning to action as quickly as possible.

Jurgen Klopp made the decision for those involved in summer international games to have an elongated break from action, but they will all have their own fitness plans to adhere to.

Although ‘keepers are somewhat of a different animal, the former Roma man has joined many of his teammates in putting the hard work in before they even return to Merseyside.

You can watch the videos of Alisson via his Instagram stories:

