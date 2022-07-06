(Video) Fabrizio Romano on how Jurgen Klopp was convinced to sign Darwin Nunez after watching him play against Liverpool

It’s no secret that Jurgen Klopp can be convinced to sign a player, after watching how they perform against his own team and that seems to be the case with Darwin Nunez.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano discussed the impact that the 23-year-old had on his new boss: “This Darwin Nunez story started a long time ago.

“It’s true that Darwin had a fantastic impact against Liverpool in the Champions League games and Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of checking players in the real games in the face-to-face games, with his own Liverpool and he was really surprised by the impact of this fantastic striker”

READ MORE: Liverpool given no chance of signing 20-year-old Arsenal star despite some links stating he wanted an Anfield move

Scoring in both legs and causing a huge headache for our defence is not something that many forwards ever achieve against our team.

For Virgil van Dijk to also place the Uruguayan in the top five toughest forwards he’s ever played against, further demonstrates how well he played against the Reds.

This is a similar method that was used when securing the signing of Takumi Minamino, something that some supporters may think takes away from this method from the German.

However, given the money that was spent on the former Benfica man, it’s very unlikely the club would finance such a monumental deal for a player that they had any doubts about.

You can watch Romano’s comments on Nunez via his YouTube channel:

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business