(Video) How Fabio Carvalho’s dad reacted to seeing AXA training centre will warm Liverpool fans’ hearts

Fabio Carvalho’s father could be seen beaming with pride when joining his son in taking a gander at Liverpool’s world-class training facility in Kirkby.

An understandable reaction, it has to be said, given the teenager’s meteoric rise following an impressive campaign last term with promoted outfit Fulham.

With the player himself having set the rather notable target of becoming the world’s best player, it will be exciting for many a fan to observe how close the attacking midfielder gets to reaching such a lofty goal.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV & Liverpool’s official YouTube channel (at 1:18):