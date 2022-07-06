(Video) YNWA blasted out at Old Trafford ahead of England game in hilarious clip

Of all the things Manchester United fans would like to hear at Old Trafford, You’ll Never Walk Alone – Liverpool’s world famous anthem – would have to be considered pretty low, if not right at the bottom, of the list.

Yet, the song could be heard blasting out from the speakers at the Theatre of Dreams ahead of England’s meeting with Austria in the UEFA Women’s Euros.

One can only imagine the horror of any Red Devils fan attending the event in question.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Michaelgtm95:

You'll Never Walk Alone being blasted around Old Trafford. In to that! pic.twitter.com/WbmeDdoAGb — Michael Manning (@Michaelgtm95) July 6, 2022