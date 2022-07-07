“100 percent” – Barcelona’s director provides a contract update on Gavi as Liverpool’s interest appears to be cut short

Liverpool, at one point this summer, were strongly linked with a move for Gavi and now there has been a significant update.

Barcelona’s director Mateu Alemany addressed the media and said (via the Spanish club’s website): “There is a framework agreement for the renewal of Gavi, with the player and with his agent.

“The club, the player and the agent are committed to making this happen.

“We will wait until the player is 18 years old to be able to sign a contract of more than three years.

“Gavi is going to continue at Barca, 100 percent.”

With the news all but confirmed that we have ended transfer business for the summer, this may have seemed more likely a deal we could have made next year.

However, now that a contract has been signed with the La Liga club, this move for the 17-year-old is over and all eyes will turn to different options for the middle of the park.

The most obvious name will remain to be Jude Bellingham but we can expect a year’s worth of midfield links coming our way.

