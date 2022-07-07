Another club enters the race for Neco Williams as PSV join Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Southampton

It’s beginning to turn into quite the transfer saga as another club has entered the race for wantaway Neco Williams.

As reported by the Daily Mail: ‘Forest view Williams as a potential replacement for Djed Spence – who spent last season on loan, playing under Steve Cooper at the City Ground.

‘However, Nottingham Forest will face stiff competition from Fulham, Southampton and PSV Eindhoven.

‘The European giants have all shown interest in the Wales international who made only one appearance in the Premier League for Jurgen Klopp’s side last season’.

It had appeared that the only options would be from English clubs, as the Welshman wanted to stake his claim for a World Cup place this year.

Given the risky proposition of joining a newly promoted team and the prospect of having to compete with Kyle Walker-Peters at Southampton, there could be more chance for stability in Holland.

It looks as though we have set a price tag of £20 million and so it’s going to be a race for whichever club is happy to pay the desired amount for the 21-year-old.

Since this story has broken though, it appears now that Neco Williams has agreed a deal to move to Nottingham Forest.

