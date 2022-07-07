Dogs, Greece and Liverpool – Kostas Tsimikas shows off a t-shirt with his three favourite things in life

Kostas Tsimikas has certainly settled into Liverpool life well and it’s no secret that he loves the club and the city.

The self proclaimed Greek Scouser only further endeared himself to our supporters when he scored the winning penalty against Chelsea in the FA Cup final last season and that will always be enough for him to be remembered fondly.

As he prepares to make his comeback to Merseyside, following his elongated break due to international duty this summer, our No.21 appeared on Greek television.

Sporting a button-up shirt for most of the interview, the 26-year-old soon removed it in order to show off his custom made t-shirt that was underneath.

Printed onto the shirt was an image of two dogs, one wearing a Greece shirt and one wearing a Liverpool shirt – with our left-back showing off the three things in life he loves most.

Despite being an understudy to Andy Robertson, the back-up is more than happy to be a positive member of this star-studded squad.

You can view the images of Tsimikas via Reddit user u/BriarcliffInmate:

