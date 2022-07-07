Fabrizio Romano on the incredible job Julian Ward has done this summer as Neco Williams transfer is ‘confirmed’

Julian Ward has done a brilliant job of stepping into the shoes of Michael Edwards and his efforts have been noticed by Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian journalist reacted to a Tweet regarding the potential sale of Neco Williams and wrote: ‘Julian Ward did an incredible job for Nunez and then Mo Salah new deal…’.

Signing the likes of Luis Diaz, Fabio Carvalho, Darwin Nunez, Calvin Ramsay and helping negotiate a deal for Mo Salah is certainly not a bad way to start your tenure in charge of the club’s negotiations.

With add-ons and sell-on clauses likely to be included in the deal for the Welshman, we can continue to expect hefty fees being received for our players.

This is not likely to be the final piece of business this summer, with a shift toward contract negotiations being probable for the likes of Joe Gomez, Diogo Jota and Naby Keita.

It’s been a strong start which will only raise the expectations for our new Sporting Director.

You can view Romano’s comments on Ward via @FabrizioRomano on Twitter:

Julian Ward did an incredible job for Nunez and then Mo Salah new deal… — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 7, 2022

