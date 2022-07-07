(Images) Liverpool fans go wild as Ben Davies is ‘spotted’ carrying an inhaler during pre-season training in Kirkby

There has been a long-standing rumour that all Liverpool players are asthmatic and Ben Davies holding an inhaler won’t stop that news from growing.

As per Twitter user @P61371431, our new No.24 has been ‘spotted’ carrying two small white boxes during pre-season training in the AXA Training Centre.

When zoomed in on and subsequently googled, it does seem as though these could be inhalers – that is of course no crime and the 26-year-old may just need them.

However, with their being a sort of urban myth around a high percentage of Jurgen Klopp’s squad ‘having’ asthma and this just being a ploy which somehow means our squad can then play more games – it makes this all the more humorous.

There’s still no confirmation as to how using an inhaler will make our players more robust and increase their fitness levels but it’s become a strong opinion of rival supporters.

Whether it’s true or not, it’s an interesting confirmation that at least one squad member is currently using an inhaler and that should be enough to rile many.

