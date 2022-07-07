Jose Enrique reacts to claim that Lionel Messi wouldn’t get into any top six Premier League team

There had somehow been the belief that Lionel Messi wouldn’t manage to make it into ‘any of the Premier League top six’s sides’ and Jose Enrique has had his say.

Speaking on his Instagram stories, the former Red reacted to a Daily Mail headline that read: ‘Would you take Lionel Messi right now? Probably not’: PSG superstar would not get into ANY of the Premier League top six’s sides, claims former England defender Danny Mills… leaving fans stunned on social media’.

The Spaniard wrote: ‘I will take him in a heartbeat to Liverpool. Don’t know what Danny Mills is talking about here’.

READ MORE: Paris chief of police Didier Lallement is set to be removed from his job following Champions League final debacle

Many will read the name Danny Mills and know that they will be about to disagree with whatever statement is to follow and that would be once again proven correct in this instance.

Despite the Argentine being 35-years-old, there’s no doubting that he would still have a big role for any team in world football and thinking otherwise is nothing short of a blinkered opinion.

It’s probably not a deal that is ever likely to happen but if the words of our former left-back can do anything to convince the PSG man to make a move to Merseyside, then let’s keep our fingers crossed.

You can view the comments from Enrique on Mills and Messi via his Instagram stories:

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business