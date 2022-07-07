Liverpool interested in double swoop for Juventus pair suggests reports in Italy

Liverpool appear to have finished all incoming transfer operations this summer but that doesn’t seem to be the belief in Italy.

As reported by La Gazzetta Dello Sport (via Paisley Gates): ‘GdS claim that the French midfielder [Adrien Rabiot] is valued at around 20 million euros and the Reds can splash the cash to hire his services. A few days back, we covered a report (via Libero) claiming that Liverpool have offered Naby Keita in a swap deal to lure the Les Bleus star.

‘On the other hand, De Ligt has been on the radar at Anfield for some time and even today, Corriere dello Sport have reported that the 19-time English champions are looking to sign him.

‘As far as the asking fee is concerned, the ex Ajax captain would be allowed to leave for a fee of 100 million euros’.

This isn’t the first time that either player has been linked with a move this summer but that still doesn’t make it any more likely.

Adrien Rabiot has been touted as an option for our midfield, with either Bobby Firmino or Naby Keita being used as a makewight in the deal.

As for Matthijs de Ligt, he has somehow been a name rumoured all summer but there is very little reason as to why Jurgen Klopp would want another centre-back and for the money that has been suggested.

With AC Milan and Inter Milan winning the past two titles in Serie A, this feels like several Turin based players are frustrated with their club and are trying to force a move elsewhere.

