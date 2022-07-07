“Liverpool would have been better” – Mario Gotze on his regrets at turning down a move to Liverpool in 2016

Jurgen Klopp hasn’t signed any of his former players for Liverpool but came close to securing the signature of Mario Gotze in 2016.

Speaking with BILD, the 30-year-old discussed his regrets at not agreeing to a move to Merseyside: “Liverpool had finished eighth in their first season with Jürgen and had not qualified for the Champions League.

“Even in previous years, it wasn’t the club that always played at the top.

“Dortmund had previously played a top season under Thomas Tuchel. BVB was on the up. Jürgen was still building something.

“In retrospect you have to say: Liverpool would have been better.”

It’s takes a big man to admit when they are wrong but it’s also not too hard to see that joining the Reds as we were about to go on and win every major trophy on offer in the next six years, would have been a better move.

The German could have been a key part of the squad but chose to remain at Dortmund and that decision saw his career take somewhat of a downward spiral, from the heights of winning the World Cup with Germany.

The move never happened and so it will always be what could have been for the current Eintracht Frankfurt playmaker but let that be a lesson to anyone who turns down the chance to work with Jurgen’s Reds.

