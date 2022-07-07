Mo Salah’s reaction to Dejan Lovren calling him out for photoshopping his topless Instagram picture

Mo Salah isn’t shy in showing off his physique and in his latest topless Instagram picture, he received some backlash off an old friend.

Dejan Lovren replied with ‘Photoshop 100%’ on Instagram, insinuating that the picture of the 30-year-old wasn’t genuine.

Instead of challenging the message online, the Egyptian King opted to face time his former teammate instead and show him that the picture was a true likeness of his body.

It’s another playful example of the bond that is clearly still present between the two men who spent two years together at Anfield.

Screen-shotting the call, the Croatian uploaded a picture to his Instagram story and also wrote: ‘Immediately he called me after my comment and said don’t be jealous. I am not. Little bit ok! I took my shirt off and showed what 100% no photoshop looks like’.

It’s all become a game of my six-pack is better than yours, showing how far football has come from players drinking them – to now showing their muscles off.

You can view the response from Lovren to Salah’s call via his Instagram account (via Reddit user u/BriarcliffInmate):

