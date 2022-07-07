Nottingham Forest set to win the race for Neco Williams with a fee of around £17 million being agreed – report

Neco Williams seems to have had a sale confirmed with several clubs already this summer but it looks as though Nottingham Forest have their man.

As reported by Midlands reporter for The Telegraph, John Percy: ‘#nffc set to sign Neco Williams and Omar Richards, with both deals now agreed. Williams fee nearer to £17m in total and his signing from #lfc is regarded as a huge statement by Forest. Richards will join from Bayern for around €10m’.

This is going to be a good move for the Welshman, who will be handed a Premier League platform ahead of going to the World Cup with Wales this winter.

READ MORE: Two Reds to join Joe Gomez in signing a new deal with Liverpool as contract negotiations become club’s priority – Neil Jones

There is always a risk of joining a newly promoted club that you could end up in the Championship very quickly, that is something that will have to be weighed up by the 21-year-old.

With the fee falling a little short of the perceived £20 million price tag set by ourselves, there will likely be some potential add-ons and/or a sell-on clause involved in this possible deal.

This one certainly isn’t over yet but it looks like we’re close to seeing our No.76 get his move away from Anfield.

You can view the update on Williams via @JPercyTelegraph on Twitter:

#nffc set to sign Neco Williams and Omar Richards, with both deals now agreed. Williams fee nearer to £17m in total and his signing from #lfc is regarded as a huge statement by Forest. Richards will join from Bayern for around €10m. — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) July 7, 2022

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business