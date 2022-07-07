Paul Joyce provides an update on Joe Gomez’s contract situation as ‘talks’ have been held since the start of pre-season

There had been many rumours of a departure for Joe Gomez this summer but it looks as though he may be set to extend his stay.

As reported by Paul Joyce from The Times: ‘Joe Gomez has had further talks with Liverpool since returning for pre-season, wants to stay and ready to extend contract’.

When it comes to Liverpool rumours and speculation, there aren’t many better sources for this news to come from and so we can assume a new deal is close.

READ MORE: (Video) James Milner shows off his golfing skills as he faces YouTube golf star in New Jersey

It’s a real sign of the trust that Jurgen Klopp has in the 25-year-old and his standing within the squad.

Despite not being handed many opportunities last season, after making a return from a serious knee injury, it’s clear that the plan is for our No.12 to be a long-term centre-back option at Anfield.

He will have to wait for Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip to depart the club before the position is his but if we can convince the England international that he should bide his time, then we all know how good he can be.

Now to remain fit, keep those injuries at bay and take every opportunity that is handed to the former Charlton Athletic man.

You can view the update on Gomez via @_pauljoyce on Twitter:

Joe Gomez has had further talks with Liverpool since returning for pre-season, wants to stay and ready to extend contract. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) July 7, 2022

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business