Steve McManaman calls for Liverpool to ‘accommodate’ Bundesliga star who could ‘offer something a bit different’ for Klopp

Liverpool may not be actively in the market for a new player but Steve McManaman has highlighted one man he would like to see at Anfield.

Writing for horseracing.net [via Liverpool World], the 50-year-old said: “I think Liverpool could accommodate Serge Gnabry. He offers something a bit different, he offers pace.

“He’s shown he’s more of a winger than Salah is, because Mo likes to cut in from the right and get on his left. Gnabry more so as in he’ll drop the shoulder like a typical old-school orthodox winger.

“So I think they could accommodate him from a playing point of view but again having six forwards would be madness. Sometimes it just causes more problems than you need, and Liverpool’s squad is big enough when everybody is fit and well, and if it stays like that, you probably don’t need any more players”.

It doesn’t seem likely that Jurgen Klopp would be able to, or willing to, spend big on another forward player in his squad and so this deal may not happen.

After recording 27 goal involvements in 45 games for Bayern Munich last season, it’s safe to say that the 26-year-old isn’t at the peak of his powers at the moment either.

Perhaps the arrival of Sadio Mane could further edge him out of the Bundesliga champions’ squad and so a future deal may be more affordable but for now, this one looks like a dream of a former player and nothing more.

