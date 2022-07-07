(Video) James Milner shows off his golfing skills as he faces YouTube golf star in New Jersey

James Milner is fully committed to being a footballer but that doesn’t take away from his skills an all-round athlete and sportsman.

Before returning to Liverpool for pre-season training, our No.7 was asked to show off his golfing skills.

The game was played at Liberty National which is a country club in Jersey City, New Jersey and our No.7 came up against YouTuber Andy Carter.

The host was quick to admit that he was a Manchester United fan and the prospect of facing one of our current players, who has also played for Manchester City and Leeds United, was too good to miss.

You can watch for yourself to see how our vice captain got on but it’s safe to say he’s got quite a bit in his locker.

Admitting that he can’t play as much as he wants to because of representing Jurgen Klopp’s Reds, it’s scary to think how good he could be once he has more time on his hands.

You can watch the video of Milner playing golf via Andy Carter Golf on YouTube:

