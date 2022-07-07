“We are different because of you” – Pep Lijnders announces a new book and what readers can expect

Pep Lijnders has been Jurgen Klopp’s right-hand man for six years and at Liverpool since 2014, now he’s writing a book about his experiences.

Speaking with the club website, our No.2 discussed what the readers can expect: “You’ll read all about the decisions, the training, the tactics, the team-talks and how Jürgen motivates and leads this team, players, and staff like no-one else can as we had an incredible season, winning two trophies and going close in two more.

“If you want to know more, I recommend you get the book – and for Liverpool supporters, don’t forget, we are different because of you guys.”

The main focus of the book, titled ‘Intensity’, will be the 2021/22 campaign and how the Reds battled for four pieces of silverware up to the final two games of the season.

There will be plenty of highs and lows to re-experience for our fans but it’s set to give a real insight into what really goes on behind closed doors at Anfield and the new AXA Training Centre.

It’s set to be a must-buy for all of our supporters and will be released in August – available to buy now here.

