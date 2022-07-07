“We do things our own way” – Jurgen Klopp’s foreword for Pep Lijnders’ new book: ‘Intensity’

It’s no secret that Jurgen Klopp affords a lot of his success to his backroom staff and is a huge fan of a certain Pep Lijnders.

Ahead of the release of the Dutchman’s book: ‘Intensity’, the 55-year-old’s foreword has been shared by the club’s website: “Pep is unique. I’ve never met anyone like him before and I’m not sure I’ll be fortunate enough to do so again in the future. He is studious and coaching-obsessed; he believes in the training process with a passion I’ve never seen before. It was his obsession with chronicling everything we do that led to this project happening. This diary, this book, our story of 2021-22.

“Typically, he was conscientious about it. He was tentative when asking whether or not he should do it. We had just arrived in Evian from Austria for the final part of our training camp in July 2021 when he raised it. At that stage no-one knew the adventure we were about to embark on over the next nine months, but Pep could sense something special was brewing.

“His only motivation for this project was to give our supporters a closer insight into our world. The decisions, how we reach them and the reasoning behind them.

“We do things our own way. People who read this will feel an even greater connection to our team.”

It’s great to read about the bond that is so clearly shared between the two very talented coaches that we are blessed to have at Liverpool.

Through reading the book, it’s set to provide a whole new insight into the actions of the club behind closed doors and the interaction between our coaching staff.

It's set to be a must-buy for all of our supporters and will be released in August

