(Video) Fans may have been given huge hint about how Klopp will use Elliott next season from training ground footage

After Harvey Elliott flourished on loan high up the pitch, the initial expectation was that the young Englishman would be given some opportunities to file out in Liverpool’s forward line.

The availability of Mo Salah down the right-flank understandably encouraged Jurgen Klopp to drop the youngster into a midfield role last term, however, there were some signs at the AXA centre that he could be utilised up top more frequently this coming campaign.

The former Fulham prospect was spotted making a multitude of runs into the box from the Egyptian international’s favoured spot – and critically enjoying a great deal of success on that front.

Given the lack of depth we possess in that particular position, having a quality option who can come in and make a difference on the pitch still when our No.11 is rested would be a significant advantage.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV (via Reddit user u/snh96):