(Video) Harvey Elliott sends Adrian for the Echo with cheeky training ground touch

Harvey Elliott featured heavily in a training video shared online by LFCTV as pre-season kicked off.

The young Englishman was spotted taking the mickey out of Liverpool’s third-choice shotstopper, Adrian, rounding the Spaniard with a lovely second touch from a cross to set up a simple finish.

There’s plenty to be excited about when it comes to the teenager after he blew apart fan expectations following on from a promising campaign in the Championship with loan outfit Blackburn Rovers two seasons ago.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV & Reddit user u/snh96: