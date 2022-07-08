Forgotten ex-Liverpool star Ozan Kabak shares career update after second loan spell following Anfield stint

Ozan Kabak has officially returned to Schalke after a loan spell with relegated Premier League outfit Norwich City.

The Turk shared the update on Twitter with a couple of pictures displaying him back in the blue of the Bundesliga-based outfit.

Liverpool fans will remember the 22-year-old from his brief stay at Anfield supporting Jurgen Klopp’s men in the aftermath of a traumatic injury crisis in the backline that forced the Reds to also bring in Ben Davies to shore up the defence.

READ MORE: Danny Murphy bursts Joe Gomez’s new contract bubble with blunt Liverpool claim

Enjoying a somewhat productive spell at L4, it surprised some fans that the centre-half wasn’t invited to remain on Merseyside on a more permanent basis.

That being said, with the club always keen to bring in the right man on a permanent basis – even if that involves holding off from the transfer market for a year – it likewise shouldn’t come as too big of a surprise that we were resolute in our determination to hold out for Ibrahima Konate in the prior summer window.

Nonetheless, we wish Kabak nothing but the best for his future back in Germany and hope that he can hit his stride on a more consistent basis with Die Knappen.

#Ep55 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Farewell Sadio Mane, Mo Salah contract hope… & more!