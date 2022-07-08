‘Never going to happen at a Jurgen Klopp team’ – Honigstein makes Liverpool transfer claim Reds could massively benefit from this year

Raphael Honigstein has noted the importance of youth in meeting the harsh demands of Jurgen Klopp’s system at Liverpool.

The German’s tactics have evolved somewhat from the gungho commitment to the gegenpress, though there’s no question that the former Borussia Dortmund boss’ style of play with the Reds takes a heavy physical and mental toll on the players involved.

“Jurgen Klopp’s style of football is very demanding and it’s easier for players in their prime or getting into their prime, rather than the players getting into their 30s, to play it,” Klopp’s compatriot told the Transfer Talk podcast with Sky Sports.

“That does necessitate a certain playing style, I think a certain mentality as well.

“Younger players tend to be slightly more mouldable, listen more, are more prepared to buy into an existing context rather than say, ‘I’ve won this and this and this, surely you’re going to adjust to the way I play’, and that’s never going to happen at a Jurgen Klopp team.”

With Sadio Mane having departed the club and Darwin Nunez coming in from Benfica, Julian Ward and his recruitment team have made another significant leap in reducing the average age of the forward line.

Further incomings of Calvin Ramsay and Fabio Carvalho have likewise ensured that the future of the squad is that much more secure.

A level of balance remains key, of course, with an ideal blend of experience included to set standards (as is the case with the likes of Jordan Henderson and James Milner, for instance) and deliver consistent excellence on the pitch.

With Klopp having successfully revitalised the club and brought about an array of silverware, it’s a strategy that has paid dividends and hopefully will continue to do so with fresh blood having been brought on board to keep the team hungry for more.

