Joe Gomez opens up on post-UCL final occurrence that ‘caught me by surprise’

Joe Gomez shared how special he found Liverpool fans’ post-Champions League final welcome as the Reds paraded the League Cup and FA Cup.

The Merseysiders came close to completing a historic quadruple haul of silverware, falling just short in the French capital and a point behind Manchester City in the title race.

“I can’t speak for the rest of the lads, but for me it definitely caught me by surprise,” the centre-half told the club’s official website.

“Again, it is a sign of why we want to be here as a team and why we are so blessed to be a part of this club.

“I don’t think there is another team in the world who could lose the final and come back to that sort of reception and support.

“I think many of us were quoted as saying it was one of the best days of our lives and we’re not going to say that lightly.”

The Englishman featured only eight times in the English top-flight amongst 21 appearances in total across all competitions, though there remain high expectations nonetheless when it comes to the defender’s future at the club.

A contract keeping him at Anfield until 2027, at which point Gomez will be 30, is yet another fine piece of work from Michael Edwards’ protege in Julian Ward.

Holding on to both the former Charlton prospect and Mo Salah more than demonstrates that we’ve very little to worry about it seems now that our former negotiator in chief has moved away.

In the meantime, it’ll be fascinating to see how our squad reacts this season having suffered the disappointment of a close brush with the history books.

