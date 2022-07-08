(Video) Neil Jones explains why agreeing a Keita-type deal for Bellingham may not be in Liverpool’s interest

Neil Jones has suggested a Naby Keita-type deal for Jude Bellingham ahead of the next summer transfer window wouldn’t necessarily be advantageous for both Liverpool and the England international.

The Goal journalist suggested that the Borussia Dortmund star’s confidence could ‘take a shattering’ if his own fans turn on him in his final year in the Bundesliga.

Whilst the Reds do run a risk of potentially losing out on the highly-rated midfielder to another European heavyweight, Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff will be keen to arrange the kind of deal that is in both the player’s and our own interest.

