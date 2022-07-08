Liverpool may be put on high alert over 11-goal PL star’s transfer future after manager drops huge exit hint

Liverpool are deemed unlikely to invest in any further additions to the squad this summer, despite there being a clear need for some plumping up of midfield options.

That being said, Jesse Marsch’s hesitance to ‘commit’ to star Leeds man Raphinha being available for the West Yorkshire-based outfit’s upcoming pre-season tour of Australia, as reported on Twitter by Beren Cross, could yet tempt the Reds into action.

Marsch: Raphinha returned to training today and showed a good attitude. Wouldn't commit to him being in Australia with things capable of moving quickly in the next few days. #lufc — Beren Cross (@BerenCross) July 7, 2022

The 25-year-old enjoyed an impressive campaign with the English top-flight side last term, amassing a respectable total of 14 goal contributions in 36 appearances (across all competitions) – at a rate of a goal or assist every 211 minutes.

If any further business is set to be done this window, we at the Empire of the Kop remain firm on the opinion that the middle of the park is the absolute priority, though the availability of a potential long-term replacement for Mo Salah on the right-flank could prove more than tempting.

The Egyptian international’s future has, thankfully, been secured ahead of the start of pre-season proper – an update that will stave off a significant distraction throughout the upcoming camapign – though the recruitment team have already demonstrated on several occasions a willingness to actively protect the future of the squad.

At 25 years of age, Raphinha would very much represent the future of the right-wing role, though we’d argue that perhaps a younger option closer to the lower end of the 20-24 scale favoured by Julian Ward and Co. will be selected given our No.11’s superb levels of conditioning.

