‘My first thought was “wow!”‘ – Jurgen Klopp can’t believe ‘phenomenal shape’ one Liverpool star returned to AXA centre in – not Mo Salah

Jurgen Klopp admitted that he was left thoroughly impressed by Joe Gomez’s physical condition upon witnessing the Englishman’s return to training for pre-season.

The former Charlton Academy prospect agreed a new long-term deal with the Merseysiders, which will keep him at Liverpool until the summer of 2027.

“In terms of right now, Joe is in phenomenal shape. We had a few weeks off and when I returned to AXA I saw him and my first thought was ‘Wow!’” the former Borussia Dortmund boss told the club’s official website. “Physically, he is in such a good place and now all he needs is a good pre-season and the rhythm that comes from this.”

It’s a superb piece of news for the German tactician and Co. given the lack of playing minutes enjoyed last term and the reportedly considerable interest in his services.

With injuries having robbed the England international of his starting spot alongside our talismanic No.4 in Virgil van Dijk, it may escape some fans’ memories that the former had been the Dutchman’s main centre-half partner in our title-winning season of 2019/20.

Currents have shifted somewhat significantly since that point following the stellar acquisition of former RB Leipzig star Ibrahima Konate, who has shone in Europe, and Joel Matip’s consistent availability.

However, the expectation remains that Gomez is the future of the backline alongside our sole summer signing last term – potential the club is evidently more than hopeful he’ll fulfill.

