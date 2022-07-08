Newcastle could beat Liverpool to three-time UCL winner for bargain £20m – AS

Liverpool have been repeatedly linked with Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio this summer, though could yet be beaten to the Spaniard’s signature.

Newcastle United have reportedly launched a move for the three-time Champions League winner to the tune of £20m, according to AS (via talkSPORT).

It’s not yet clear whether Los Blancos would be prepared to accept such an offer, if the report is to be believed, though the reality of his expiring contract, which is due to run out next summer, will surely play a pivotal part in any negotiations.

READ MORE: Liverpool may be put on high alert over 11-goal PL star’s transfer future after manager drops huge exit hint

Given how we’ve seen Sadio Mane depart for only a guaranteed £27.5m (potentially worth up to £35m), it’s more than possible that a cut-price fee could be arranged for the 26-year-old star.

Whether we’d be prepared to move for an attacker only four years behind in age to Mo Salah, whom Asensio would likely be providing cover for, it’s hardly a transfer that screams protecting the future as additions of the ilk of Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez do.

As such, we can’t see Julian Ward sanctioning a move for the versatile attacker.

#Ep55 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Farewell Sadio Mane, Mo Salah contract hope… & more!