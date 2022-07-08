(Video) Harvey Elliott’s audacious chipped goal is one of the coldest finishes fans will see

Joel Matip was joined by Harvey Elliott in wowing coaches with a sumptuous effort in team training ahead of the club’s pre-season visit to Asia.

The teenage starlet was clipped controlling a lofted ball superbly before cheekily chipping one over the ‘keeper with minimal space to work with.

Having enjoyed a tremendous start to the campaign last term prior to suffering a serious injury the hope will remain that the attacking midfielder can start the upcoming term with the same aplomb.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC:

Want some sauce with that, Harvey? 🍟 pic.twitter.com/KJmm1Hx0aq — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 8, 2022