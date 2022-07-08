(Video) Harvey Elliott’s audacious chipped goal is one of the coldest finishes fans will see

(Video) Harvey Elliott’s audacious chipped goal is one of the coldest finishes fans will see

Joel Matip was joined by Harvey Elliott in wowing coaches with a sumptuous effort in team training ahead of the club’s pre-season visit to Asia.

The teenage starlet was clipped controlling a lofted ball superbly before cheekily chipping one over the ‘keeper with minimal space to work with.

Having enjoyed a tremendous start to the campaign last term prior to suffering a serious injury the hope will remain that the attacking midfielder can start the upcoming term with the same aplomb.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC:

