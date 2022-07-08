(Video) ‘Mamma mia!’ – Klopp & Lijnders blown away as Matip beats four with monster dribble & scores in training

Joel Matip had Jurgen Klopp and Pep Lijnders in the palm of his hand with a stunning dribble in training, which culminated in the Cameroonian slotting a cool effort away.
The German’s No.2 could be heard exclaiming ‘mamma mia!’ as the former looked away in disbelief after witnessing the 30-year-old intercept a loose pass from James Milner and take on several opponents.
The former Schalke defender was arguably one of our players of the season last term and looks set to remain a mainstay in the backline, albeit with some top competition coming from Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV & @LFC:
Stop that, Joel 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/Q2WUWfJHnq
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 7, 2022