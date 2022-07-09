(Video) Fabinho and Rebeca Tavares release baby gender & name reveal

Rebeca Tavares shared a heartwarming clip of her and her husband, Fabinho, enjoying a gender reveal celebration with several friends and family members.

The pair are expecting a baby boy, as the former revealed in a Twitter post online, set to be named Israel.

We at the Empire of the Kop would like to congratulate the Liverpool midfielder and his partner on the joyful news and wish them all the best going forward.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @reebecataveres:

LITTLE FAB IT’S COMING!! we are delighted to announce that we are expecting our baby boy, ISRAEL 💙

“Your eyes saw my unformed body; all the days ordained for me were written in your book before one of them came to be. How precious to me are your thoughts, God” @_fabinhotavares pic.twitter.com/0PfJuMBNNG — Rebeca Tavares (@reebecatavares) July 9, 2022