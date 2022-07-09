(Video) Diogo Jota & partner Rute drop stunning engagement video that will melt fans’ hearts

Diogo Jota dropped a heartwarming engagement video with his partner, Rute Cardoso, yesterday evening.

The clip in question features the Portuguese international’s wife-to-be’s reaction to his proposal, set against a gorgeous backdrop.

It’s a lovely piece of news for the childhood sweethearts and we at the Empire of the Kop would like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the pair for what is no doubt an exciting next step in their relationship.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @DiogoJota18’s Twitter account: