(Video) Liverpool’s Anfield Road End development takes another huge leap forward ahead of 300-tonne update

Liverpool’s update to the Anfield Road End section appears to be going swimmingly, with one clip shared online capturing significant developments in the project.

One notable leap forward is that of the 300-tonne roof truss, which is set to be put in place at the weekend, liverpoolfc.com reports, as the club moves a step closer to expanding capacity to 61,000 seats.

Fans will have to wait until around the start of the 2023/24 campaign to see the work completed.

