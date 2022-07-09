Liverpool make decision on future of Luis Diaz’s Colombian compatriot at Anfield

Liverpool have agreed to send 22-year-old defender Anderson Arroyo on loan to Alaves, as reported by liverpoolfc.com.

Finishing 20th in La Liga last term, the Spanish outfit now finds itself in the nation’s second division, no doubt with hopes that the Colombian can help them chart a quick return to the top-flight.

Interestingly, the Merseysiders have agreed a contract extension with the centre-half, which perhaps makes sense as a move to protect the player’s value in case of the possibility of a bid down the line.

At a similar age to Ibrahima Konate, it’s difficult to see Luis Diaz’s compatriot having much of a future at the club if a UK work permit continues to remain out of reach.

Indeed, we could see a very similar situation arise to the handling of Taiwo Awoniyi who, despite finally being granted the right to feature in England, moved on to Germany and enjoyed a stellar campaign with Union Berlin.

We can only hope that the defender impresses significantly on loan and earns a call-up to the Colombian national side soon for the sake of his development.

