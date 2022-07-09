Sadio Mane drops Bayern Munich revelation after first training session with Bundesliga holders

Sadio Mane has expressed excitement at getting things underway with his new club ahead of the start of the 2022/23 season following an exit from Liverpool this summer, as reported by FCBtv (via a tweet from @iMiaSanMia).

The Senegalese international admitted that he was previously left impressed by the welcoming nature of the locals in Munich during his Salzburg days, which ‘played an important role’ in his switch to Germany.

Mané on Munich: "When I was still living in Salzburg, I often visited Munich. People are very respectful and nice. That really impressed me and played an important role for me. The people welcomed me, especially here at the club, which gave me another boost in motivation" — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 9, 2022

A £27.5m deal was enough to secure the services of the world-class winger-turned-striker, a transfer package that could rise to £35m once add-ons are taken into consideration.

Having won every piece of silverware on offer at Liverpool, few could begrudge the 30-year-old his chance to seek pastures and challenges new.

As far as we here at the Empire of the Kop are concerned, we wish our former No.10 nothing but the best of luck for his time in the German top-flight.

On our end, we’re tremendously excited to see how Jurgen Klopp’s new forward line will shape up following the additions of Fabio Carvalho and Darwin Nunez – two incomings who could change the fabric of the 55-year-old’s tactical setup.

