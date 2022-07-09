Liverpool signing sustains injury as medical department issue stark warning to Klopp & Co.

Jurgen Klopp shared that new boy Calvin Ramsay won’t be training with the club for the short-term after a ‘little injury’ was discovered.

This comes courtesy of liverpoolfc.com with the medical department having warned the German and his coaching staff to give the Scot enough of rest or risk him having a ‘problem in the future’.

The former Aberdeen star arrived at Anfield as the Scottish Football Writers’ young player of the year and is expected to operate as an understudy to world-class right-back, Trent Alexander-Arnold.

It’s a minor frustration for the coaching team who will have been keen to get the teenager up to speed ahead of the start of the season proper.

That being said, it’s reassuring to hear that it’s only a minor issue that hopefully won’t leak into the campaign itself.

With Neco Williams set to move to Nottingham Forest this summer, the spot behind our No.66 will be exclusively reserved for Ramsay and we’re excited to see how quickly he can adapt to life in Merseyside.

