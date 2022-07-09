(Photo) Jay Spearing seen in a Liverpool kit for first time since 2013 upon Reds return

Jay Spearing was spotted featuring for Liverpool’s U21s in pre-season following his return to the club in a player/coach capacity.

The midfielder is set to work in the Academy as an U18s coach, according to liverpoolfc.com, with the Reds hoping to utilise his experience in the game to support the development of up and coming potential graduates.

It’s a rather strange reality to contend with given it’s been almost a decade since the 33-year-old graced the turf in the red half of Merseyside, though it’ll be fascinating to witness how the ex-Bolton man will fare in his new role.

You can catch the photo below: