(Video) Tory commentator defends Boris Johnson whilst wearing LFC shirt in front of Thatcher cut out

Sophie Corcoran released a video backing Boris Johnson on Twitter whilst wearing a Liverpool shirt in front of a Margaret Thatcher cut out.

Ignoring the fact that the value system of the Conservative party is totally at odds with the issues directly affecting the working class, such as the cost of living crisis, the reality is that Liverpool Football Club – an outfit with socialist roots – is simply not compatible with Tory beliefs.

The city itself, too, is hardly welcoming of either the former Prime Minister or her party in light of the horrific impact the policy of managed decline had on Liverpool in the 1980s – and rightly so.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @sophielouisecc:

