(Video) Liverpool fans get first glimpse of Nunez with the squad as Reds travel to Bangkok

Liverpool fans were treated to their first look at Darwin Nunez with the squad as the Reds boarded their flight to Bangkok ahead of their pre-season tour of Asia.

The Merseysiders will be set to face bitter rivals Manchester United early next week three days before facing off against Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace outfit.

We’ll be very excited to see how quickly the Uruguayan adapts to life under Jurgen Klopp and, critically, can make make an impression on his teammates ahead of the start of the season proper.

