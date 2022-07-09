‘Pretty good’ Liverpool transfer exit confirmed by reliable journalist Neil Jones – medical booked in for tomorrow

Neil Jones has confirmed the impending exit of Liverpool defender Neco Williams this summer window.

The Goal journalist shared the update in question on Twitter, confirming that a medical is set to take place tomorrow ahead of a £16m move to Nottingham Forest.

Closer to £17m, in fact, with all add-ons included. A pretty good move for everyone concerned, I'd say. #LFC 🔴 — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) July 9, 2022

The Welsh international spent the second-half of the 2021/22 campaign on loan at Fulham alongside Reds new boy Fabio Carvalho and former player, Harry Wilson.

With the club having made clear its intentions regarding the future of the right-back spot and competition for Trent Alexander-Arnold with the acquisition of Calvin Ramsay, it would seem an appropriate time for the fullback to seek pastures new.

It shouldn’t reflect poorly on Williams’ quality, of course, given the world-class nature of his competition in our No.66 and the small age difference between the pair, which will no doubt mean the 21-year-old will be left banking on an early exit from the England international to get a look-in at the first-XI on a consistent basis.

On our end, it’s perfectly good business that brings us a step closer to negating the significant outlay dished out on Darwin Nunez.

