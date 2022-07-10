‘I walk in there as a normal person’ – Andy Robertson expresses his support for free school meals campaign

Andy Robertson has expressed his support for children to receive free school meals and backed the government to implement the measures in secondary schools too.

With the cost of living crisis affecting so many around the UK, the Scotland captain revealed that he felt that he had to speak out and comment on the issue.

The full-back, who is showing his support for the Sunday Mail’s campaign to feed all schoolchildren, said (via the Daily Record): “It’s such a good campaign.

“These kids are trying to grow, trying to learn.

“If you’re getting good meals, then it can help their learning abilities. Being on an empty stomach, you don’t get that.

“I don’t think anyone should be going hungry, so the fact is if people are coming to school with no food, then we need to try to get these people fed – that’s so important.”

The former Dundee United defender has his own charity, the AR26 Foundation, and he regularly runs football camps and helps feed those attending the sessions.

“It means a lot to me. My mum and dad brought me and my brother up to always be socially conscious,” he added.

“They always put food on the table and a roof over our head but we were never well off.

“But they always gave to charities and me and my brother were brought up with that and I think both of us have carried that on.

“I live my life very normally and don’t really see myself as Andy the footballer and didn’t think my voice carried that far.

“But I think that everyone who is in that position, we do have a voice and can use it. If one person reads this article and thinks, ‘I’m going to help support that,’ or ‘How do I access a free meal?’ then that’s me done my job.

“That’s what it’s all about and hopefully more people do support it and back it.

“If that can happen, it means more and more people get fed and kids are coming to school in a better place – that has to be the end goal.”

Our No. 26 regularly donates to food banks in his home city of Glasgow and after visiting some of the centres, he felt like he had to step up and help adults and kids during what is a difficult time for many as the price of essential items and household bills continue to rise.

The 28-year-old said: “I don’t walk in there as a footballer, I walk in there as a normal person who is seeing someone else who is so reliant on these things.

“I met the people who were running it and relying on it and saw how overworked they were and how much work they were doing to get all this food out.

“The number of people relying on food banks was at an all-time high, especially during the pandemic.

“That’s why I supported five of the food banks in the Glasgow area at that time to help adults and kids.

“I’m based in Liverpool and I know the food bank numbers in Liverpool went through the roof during the pandemic.

“Nobody wants food banks because, if there’s no food banks, it means everyone is getting fed but, unfortunately, just now we need them and a lot of families rely on them.

“It’s up to everyone who can to help to try to ensure the number of these food banks goes down as we come out of the pandemic and try to get people in a better place financially. I feel as if we are a bit far away from that.”

The words and actions of the Flying Scotsman emphasises what a selfless man he is.

He earns good money and is in a position to speak out and have a positive impact on a number of people, so it’s great to see how grounded he has remained throughout his career and he’s still looking to help as many people as possible.

He’s one of, if not the best player in the world in his respective position and as well as the hard work he’s doing off the pitch at the moment, he’ll be hoping for another successful campaign with the Reds this season.

He’s won every major trophy possible during his time at Anfield but will be wanting to add more silverware to his collection during the new campaign.

Ex-Everton man Leighton Baines ended his career with 53 Premier League assists – that means Robbo is just five assists away from becoming the defender with the highest amount of assists in Premier League history.

Meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold who plays on the opposite flank is just four behind the Scotland International.

You’d expect the pair to surpass Baines during the new season, but we’ll just have to wait and see!

Well done to Robertson for all the work he’s doing off the pitch – he’s a credit to our club.

