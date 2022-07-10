(Video) Wild scenes as Liverpool arrive in Bangkok ahead of Tuesday’s match with Manchester United

Liverpool have arrived in Bangkok as their pre-season tour of Asia gets underway.

The Reds are preparing for games against Manchester United and Crystal Palace next week in what will be a challenging climate for the squad with temperatures of over 30°C currently being experienced in Thailand.

Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah are all a part of the 37-man squad that has travelled to Asia, whilst Darwin Nunez has also met up with his new teammates for the tour.

The lads were greeted by a huge number of supporters as they arrived in Bangkok Airport and boarded the team coach.

Loud cheers were heard as some of our main men walked past the passionate fans as they prepare for more hard work ahead of the new campaign that begins on August 6 at Craven Cottage – we also face Manchester City on July 30 in the Community Shield before our opening Premier League game.

The results won’t matter too much during the trip, but it’s always nice to taste victory when facing the Red Devils, no matter what is at stake.

Jurgen Klopp’s side face Erik Ten Hag’s side on Tuesday in Thailand before travelling to Singapore to face Patrick Viera’s Palace.

The squad will then return to Europe for games with RB Leipzig in Germany and RB Salzburg in Austria.

We also welcome French outfit Strasbourg to Anfield in our final pre-season friendly on July 31.

You can catch the clip of the lads arriving in Bangkok below via @TheAnfieldWrap on Twitter:

Welcome to Bangkok, Liverpool FC 🇹🇭 Bedlam! pic.twitter.com/d7RV8oLD7J — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) July 10, 2022

