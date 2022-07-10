(Video) Liverpool fans will love Jurgen Klopp’s superb jibe at Manchester United shortly after arriving in Bangkok

Liverpool have arrived in Bangkok ahead of their pre-season clash with Manchester United on Tuesday and it didn’t take long for Jurgen Klopp to have the press in fits of laughter.

The German boss took part in a press conference held at Don Muang airport shortly after the Reds touched down in Asia and the 55-year-old was accompanied by captain Jordan Henderson and vice-captain James Milner.

Hundreds of fans gathered at the airport to greet United yesterday and Liverpool today as they prepare for their clash at the Rajamangala National Stadium next week.

Before the German boss faced any questions from the press, he instead decided to pose a question for the many gathered at the conference: “First question I have…did it look like this yesterday when Manchester was here as well?” he joked.

A few cries of “no, no” could be heard in response.

Henderson and Milner clearly saw the funny side of the former Borussia Dortmund boss’ comments as they both grinned as they prepared to face questions from the press.

With Liverpool being the most successful English football club of all time, and the Red Devils not far behind, both sides have a huge global fanbase and that was clear from the scenes that were witnessed outside the airport.

The results during pre-season don’t really matter, but it’s always nice to taste victory over your bitter rivals, no matter what the occasion.

It’s hilarious to see a little jibe aimed at United from Klopp, so let’s hope the lads can put in a decent showing on Tuesday afternoon – the game kicks off at 2pm UK time.

You can see the hilarious moment at the beginning of the press conference below via This Is Anfield’s YouTube channel: