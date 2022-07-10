Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool ‘have space for improvement’ but is ‘as confident as possible’ that his side can taste more success next term

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Liverpool ‘have space for improvement’ in the new campaign but is ‘as confident as possible’ that the Reds can continue to fight for silverware.

The Anfield outfit won both domestic cup competitions last term, defeating Chelsea in both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup final before missing out on the Premier League title by a single point and tasting defeat against Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Paris.

Klopp’s side have arrived in Bangkok earlier today as part of their pre-season plans and the German boss sat down to face the press shortly after touching down in Asia.

When asked about what he expects from next season, he said (as quoted by the club’s official website): “A good season, a season where we can improve.

“We have space for improvement. It’s not about how many games you can win, it’s about: how can we play? You can always do better and that’s what we will try.

The 55-year-old has won every major trophy during his time on Merseyside, but as he approaches his fifth anniversary as Liverpool boss, his hunger to pick up more silverware and to be as successful as possible remains.

The Reds will face Manchester City on July 30 in the Community Shield before their opening Premier League game at Craven Cottage on August 6.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss was asked if he believes his side can remain as competitive as they were last term heading into the new campaign.

“As confident as possible. You never know obviously but I saw today on the plane a squad full of quality,” he added.

“You always need a little bit of luck, how we all know, if you want to win a trophy. But to play a good season you need first and foremost consistency, that’s what it’s all about and that’s what we will try.

“I have no doubt about the quality of the boys. We brought in new players – yes, we lost a few players – but we brought in new players; if you want, fresh blood, really helpful. There are no places already sorted, who will play where. The boys will make pressure, which is important.

“We have five subs from now on in the Premier League as well – we have to get used to that, we have to adapt to that.

“I’m really looking forward to it. There are no guarantees in football but there’s a good chance that we play another good season, I would say.”

Being able to make five substitutions is something that Klopp has pushed for for a long time.

We’ve been allowed to make an extra two subs in the FA Cup and Champions League in recent seasons, but the Premier League remained with the three until now.

Some may claim the extra replacements benefits the so called bigger teams who have more strength in depth, but for Klopp it’s always being about protecting his players and not overworking them.

The schedule is hectic, especially if you’re a side like us who want to compete on all four fronts.

Hopefully the lads can work hard in pre-season to ensure that when the season does begin, they’re in tip-top shape ready to fight for more silverware.

