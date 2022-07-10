‘It’s a win-win for player and club’ – Pundit labels one aspect of Liverpool’s transfer business involving 21-year-old full-back as ‘amazing’

Noel Whelan has labelled the move that looks set to take Neco Williams from Liverpool to Nottingham Forest as ‘amazing business’.

The Wales international is reportedly close to completing a move to the City Ground and former Leeds United striker Whelan has praised for the way in which the Anfield outfit regularly make profit on their Academy graduates.

“It’s amazing business, isn’t it?,” Whelan told Football Insider (via Transfer Tavern).

“It’s a testament to their academy as well for bringing a player like Williams through.

“It’s what it’s all about for an academy of Liverpool’s size – getting these players out on loan, proving themselves, and selling for a big profit. To generate that amount of money on a youth product is invaluable to the football club – and it just shows that what they are doing is working.

“It’s a win-win for player and club. Liverpool get a great fee, great business – and the player gets to go to a club with great history and an exciting season ahead. Forest will want to stay in the division, but if they do go down they’re building a good team for good money – which will give them a great chance of bouncing back.”

The proposed move certainly appears to make sense for all involved and the youngster is reportedly set to complete his medical today.

With the World Cup coming up at the end of the year, and Wales securing their spot in the tournament for the first time since 1958, Williams needs regular game time and that is something that will be hard to come by on Merseyside.

He is up against Trent Alexander-Arnold for a spot in the side and his hopes of a breakthrough campaign at the club took a huge below when the Reds announced the signing of teenage full-back Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen recently.

Joe Gomez, who can also operate at right-back, recently signed a new long-term deal on Merseyside too.

If he can leave the club and play regular first team football in the top-flight whilst also earning Liverpool a significant amount of money, then why not?

The transfer fee is set to be in the region of £16m which is a impressive fee when you consider that the 21-year-old is very much a bit-part player and has made just 33 appearances for the club at senior level.

He spent the second-half of last season on loan at Fulham and helped them win the Championship – another loan move would probably also make sense, but whilst clubs are willing to spend that amount of money on the defender, we may as well cash in now.

If his move is completed during this window, as it looks like it will be very soon, we wish him all the best for the future.

